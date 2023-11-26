The Process
The MAGA Metamorphosis
J. D. Vance, Tech Moguls, and the Postliberal Right
Jul 22
Michael Nayna
April 2024
Seeking the Holy Sh*t
The Process in Review
Apr 22
Michael Nayna
March 2024
Gemini is a Committee
New Facts Emerge from Google's Gemini scandal
Mar 5
Michael Nayna
January 2024
The Canonical Succession of Higher Ed
How Harvard Abandoned The Liberal Arts
Jan 30
Michael Nayna
November 2023
The Postliberals with Eric Kaufmann
A renowned activist and public intellectual, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, recently published an article to Unherd entitled “Why I am Now a Christian.” The piece is…
Nov 26, 2023
Michael Nayna
New Film Drops Sunday
The Post Liberals with Eric Kaufmann
Nov 23, 2023
Michael Nayna
October 2023
The Rainbow Blob
What Connects the Left's Bizarre Coalitions?
Oct 31, 2023
Michael Nayna
The Westminster Declaration
I’ve joined 138 artists, journalists, and public intellectuals from around the world to warn of a shortsighted perspective on free speech and digital…
Oct 19, 2023
Michael Nayna
September 2023
World III War
And the Rise of the Neo-Lippmannites
Sep 28, 2023
Michael Nayna
August 2023
Exiting the Mass Media Machine
Toward an Art of Narrowcasting
Aug 2, 2023
Michael Nayna
July 2023
The Loss of Real Connection in the Age of Identity Politics
This post is inspired by Boris, a subscriber with a few criticisms of The Reformers that sent me spiralling into avenues of related thought. Boris, who…
Jul 23, 2023
Michael Nayna
The Reformers - Additional Scenes
Jim Solves Filmmaking
Jul 13, 2023
Michael Nayna
