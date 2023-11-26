The Process

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The MAGA Metamorphosis
J. D. Vance, Tech Moguls, and the Postliberal Right
  
Michael Nayna
16

April 2024

Seeking the Holy Sh*t
The Process in Review
  
Michael Nayna
10

March 2024

Gemini is a Committee
New Facts Emerge from Google's Gemini scandal
  
Michael Nayna
3

January 2024

The Canonical Succession of Higher Ed
How Harvard Abandoned The Liberal Arts
  
Michael Nayna
7

November 2023

The Postliberals with Eric Kaufmann
A renowned activist and public intellectual, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, recently published an article to Unherd entitled “Why I am Now a Christian.” The piece is…
  
Michael Nayna
12
36:17
New Film Drops Sunday
The Post Liberals with Eric Kaufmann
  
Michael Nayna
6
2:24

October 2023

The Rainbow Blob
What Connects the Left's Bizarre Coalitions?
  
Michael Nayna
27
The Westminster Declaration
I’ve joined 138 artists, journalists, and public intellectuals from around the world to warn of a shortsighted perspective on free speech and digital…
  
Michael Nayna
14

September 2023

World III War
And the Rise of the Neo-Lippmannites
  
Michael Nayna
11

August 2023

Exiting the Mass Media Machine
Toward an Art of Narrowcasting
  
Michael Nayna
12

July 2023

The Loss of Real Connection in the Age of Identity Politics
This post is inspired by Boris, a subscriber with a few criticisms of The Reformers that sent me spiralling into avenues of related thought. Boris, who…
  
Michael Nayna
53
The Reformers - Additional Scenes
Jim Solves Filmmaking
  
Michael Nayna
19
© 2024 Michael Nayna
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture